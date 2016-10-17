Doncaster Rovers Belles 1 Notts County Ladies 3: Belles relegated from FAWSL1

Doncaster Rovers Belles’ relegation from FA WSL 1 was confirmed as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Notts County.

Goals from Aileen Whelan and Jess Clarke before the break proved the perfect response as Carla Humphrey’s first goal for Doncaster was not enough to save Emma Coates’ side.

The Belles came into the match knowing only three big wins would save them and they started on the front foot, Arsenal loanee Humphrey sliding them in front with less than ten minutes on the clock.

But as happened against Sunderland last month and Liverpool last week, a spirited Belles side went into the break behind despite taking the lead.

The home side failed to clear Jo Potter’s free-kick and Aileen Whelan lashed home after Anna Moorhouse denied Jade Moore.

Moments later some individual brilliance from Jess Clarke saw the striker cut in from the left and curl an inch-perfect effort beyond Moorhouse into the top right-hand corner.

Chances were few and far between in the second half, and the Belles’ fate was sealed as they were unable to unlock the Lady Pies’ defence.

Doncaster Belles: Moorhouse; Barker, Little, Roberts, Pacheco; Lipka (Tierney 73); Simpkins, Omarsdottir; Bakowska-Mathews; Humphrey, Murray (Rayner 68).

Notts County: Walsh; Buet (Oliver 49), Bassett, Moore, Luik; Potter, Crichton, James (Ejupi 89); Clarke, Williams, Whelan.

*To buy tickets to an FA Women’s Super League match near you click here:http://www.ticketstores.co.uk/fawsl/