Doncaster RLFC: Mark Castle signs new one-year deal

Mark Castle this week became the fourth player to sign a new contract with Doncaster RLFC.

Castle has penned a new one-year deal at the club.

The prop made 19 appearances for the Dons in all competitions in 2016, scoring six tries.

He picked up the Ellery Hanley Man of Steel Award at the Dons’ End of Season Awards.

Castle joins Kyle Kesik, Sam Doherty and Tom Carr who have all committed their future to the Dons.

Meanwhile, Brad Foster has joined Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams.

The 21-year-old made 28 appearances for the Dons over two seasons.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall said: “Whilst we are naturally disappointed to lose Brad, we understand why he has come to this decision.

“The opportunity to play in the Championship and also the chance to line-up alongside his older brother Tony Tonks who is coming towards the end of his career, was too good for him to turn down.”