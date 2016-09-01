Doncaster Belles set for crunch clash with Sunderland

Doncaster Rovers Belles host Sunderland tonight (7.45pm) in a crunch clash at the bottom of FAWSL1.

Belles have so far endured a miserable return to the top flight having lost all nine of their league games to date.

But they can breathe new life into their season this evening by beating fellow strugglers Sunderland at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Belles are currently six points adrift of the Lady Black Cats but have played three games fewer than them.