Doncaster Belles 1 Reading 4: Staying up ‘like climbing Everest’

A 4-1 home defeat by Reading left Doncaster Rovers Belles rooted to the bottom of the FA WSL 1 table, still without a point.

An Emily Simpkins strike early in the second half had given Belles hope.

Rifling a shot into the bottom corner, the midfielder halved the deficit with her first goal of the season, with Emma Coates gutted to miss out on a first point of the season.

She said: “It’s frustrating because we dominated that first half, absolutely dominated it and week by week, game by game we’re getting better but it’s lapses of concentrations again that are costing us.

“At 2-0 down it’s tough at any level, Reading managed the game really well and we got caught twice late on whilst we were pushing for that late goal.

“Our girls are a resilient bunch, it’s still possible (to stay up) but we’ve definitely made it harder – it’s Everest we’re climbing now. ”

Doncaster Belles (4-1-2-1-2): Nicola Hobbs; Sophie Barker, Leandra Little, Rhiannon Roberts, Mayumi Pacheco; Samantha Tierney; Emily Simpkins, Kasia Lipka; Katrin Omarsdottir; Christie Murray, Marta Bakowska-Mathews

Substitutes: Carla Humphrey for Tierney 69, Rebecca Rayner for Murray 79, Bethany O’Donnell for Omarsdottir 85

