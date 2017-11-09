Doncaster Alliance League round-up: Which under-18s teams caused upsets in first round of Ernie Prince Memorial Cup?

Division One leaders Durban Rhino’s charged to a 10-2 win at Adwick Park Rangers U18s in their Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Ernie Prince Memorial Cup first round tie.

Bradley Foster and Neil Johnstone both notched hat tricks for Rhino’s against one of several Under-18s league teams guesting in the competition.

Westlie Granter bagged a brace with Jordan Ringrose and Joel McCabe also chipping in.

All Saints had to work much harder for their 1-0 win over Common Road.

Mid-table Division One outfit The Salutation suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at Balby Academy of Sport U18s.

Unbeaten Division Two title challengers FC Ivanhoe also tasted defeat against Under-18s League opposition when going down 5-3 at home to AFC Bentley.

Woodfield fared better against junior opposition, beating Mexborough Rangers 2-1.

Eden Arms beat Carcroft Village Social Club by the odd goal in five. Ben Savage, Scott Dixon and Luke Pitchfork scored for the winners with Brendan Burke and Callum Whittaker sharing the consolation goals.

Premier Division leaders The Railway booked their place in the second round with a 4-0 win at Division Two Pit Club Miners. Gaz Davies claimed two of the goals with Joe Byron and Jake Holdsworth also netting.

Rosehill Press, for whom Lee McFadden scored both their goals, fell at the first hurdle going down 5-2 at home to Premier Division Dunscroft United.

Division Two leaders Romarnsley lost their 100 per cent record when going down 3-1 at Premier Division Scawthorpe Athletic whose goals were scored by Michael Attard (2) and Dan Daffin.

Beverley Inn cleared the first round hurdle with a 5-2 win at Sprotbrough & Cusworth Crusaders U18s.

Nick Howcroft starred with a hat trick as high-flying Premier Division side Rum Rooms made it safely through to the second round with a 4-1 win at Division One strugglers Stag Inn Rovers.

Darrell Creed completed their tally with Charlie Tamas replying for Rovers.

Upton Wrangbrook, who scored 26 in a Division Two game last time out, had to settle for a much more modest 2-0 win at Stainforth U18s – Scott Clarke and Jamie Bettison doing the damage.

Top flight strugglers Stainforth New Inn dished out an 8-4 beating to mid-table Championship visitors Wheatley Club.

Ryan Davies led the way with a hat trick and there were doubles for both Leigh Emmerson and Steve Ross. Jamie Hindson also got in on the act.

Team 23 beat top-four rivals AFC Schoolboy 4-1 in their all-Championship clash on the back of goals by Danny Wilson, Matt Findley, Simon Squire and Paul Preskey.

Town Moor Tigers U18s made Division Two strugglers Windmill Wanderers work hard for their 2-1 away win.

A four-goal haul by Tom Padgett laid the foundations for victory as Wheatsheaf (Doncaster), currently propping up the Championship table, saw off the challenge of Division Two strugglers Balby Rovers 6-3. Elliot Drury and Adrian Rafaell also found the net.

Division One strugglers White Hart (Askern) beat Championship strugglers Bessacarr (Craig Roebuck 2, Stan Krco) by the odd goal in seven.

Stewart Gibbard proved the match-winner as Balby Bridge climbed into third place after beating Rakkam 1-0 in the only Premier Division game of the day.