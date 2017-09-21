Doncaster Alliance League round-up: The Railway stay on the right track

Shaun Mundy notched a hat trick as The Railway remain the early-season leaders in the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division.

Gary Mundy and an own goal completed Railway’s account as they beat Carpenters Arms 5-0 to claim their third win in as many starts.

Rum Rooms, for whom Darrell Creed (2) and Josh Rowley netted, picked up their first win when beating Athletico Rec (Chris Scott, James Batchelor) 3-2.

Balby Bridge won 3-0 at Tut ‘n’ Shive – Jonathan Mirfin, Mark Cooper and Tom McLochlin doing the damage.

Team 23 took over top spot in the Championship after beating Bessacarr (James Batson, Oli White) 7-2 to collect their third successive win.

Wheatley Club (Zack King) dropped to second after being held to a 1-1 draw by Armthorpe Village (Ross Parker).

Finningley Athletic are still looking to get off the mark after going down 6-0 at Balby Athletic. Kyle Burton and Danny Bell both bagged a brace with Kieran Ferguson and Grant Hill also chipping in.

Carcroft Village also had their shooting boots on when beating Rossington Styrrup 5-1. Jack Roberts led the way with a hat trick with Shaun Thompson adding a double.

Rosehill Press climbed into fourth spot on the back of a 3-1 win at Wheatsheaf (Doncaster). Robert Lee hit a brace for the winners with William Rowley also finding the net. Ricky Temperol scored the Wheatsheaf consolation.

Auckley and AFC Balby battled out a 1-1 Division One draw.

Windmill FC and Real Bridge shared the spoils from a 2-2 draw. Lewis Wright and Andrew Knightson shared the Windmill goals with Stephen Philips and Gabe Winter replying for Bridge.

The Beverley Inn dished out a 5-2 beating to Stag Inn Rovers.

Bentley West End S&S won 4-1 at White Hart (Askern).

FC Ivanhoe threw down the gauntlet to their Division Two rivals when scoring ten without reply at FC Wheatley Hills.

Long-serving Craig Dallas helped himself to three of the goals with Josh Holbrey, Paul Bradley and Scott Sykes all weighing in with a brace. Ethan Webster also chipped in.

New Cantley 2016 beat Pit Club Miners by the odd goal in five thanks to goals by Jonathan Bailey, Lewis Barnes and James Critchlow.

Windmill Wanderers won 4-0 at Carcroft Village Social Club.

Matty Devine and Danny Kellock earned Scawthorpe Athletic a 2-1 win at Rakkam in their County Senior Cup first round tie.