Doncaster Alliance League round-up: Four-in-a-row for Canal Tavern

Defending Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division champions Canal Tavern kept in touch with the top with a 6-2 win at Tut 'N' Shive.

Danny Bullman hit a double for the Thorne side with Andrew Gillyean, Darren Fell, Callum McCormack and Adam Atkinson also chipping in. Terry McCoombe scored both of Shive's consolation goals.

Bentley Top Club, for whom Michael Attard (2), Chris Wells, Lee John and Craig Aspinall netted, kept the pressure on leaders Ryecroft Rovers with a 5-0 win at Wheatley Hotel.

Robert Wilson and Calum Russell both bagged a brace for FC Glasshouse in their 4-3 win at Rum Rooms.

Second-placed Bessacarr, 10-2 winners in their Championship clash at Palfrey's Lodge, were the highest scorers of the day.

Joe Warren led the way with a hat trick and there were doubles for James Sharp and Stan Krco. James Batson, Thomas McKinna and Harrison Read were also on target.

Slawomir Ostrowski and Chris Liddle were the Lodge marksmen.

Leopard had to settle for a Sam Corner consolation when going down 5-1 at third-placed Rakkam, whose goals came from Steffan Cairns (2), Josh Eaves, Mark Carter and Richard Dunn.

Willaspoons (Owen Whittaker, Sam Appleby, Jonatho Lugton) sentenced Wheatsheaf Armthorpe (Daniel McNeil, Josh Firth) to a fourth defeat in seven starts.

AFC Schoolboy (Gibbon 2, Noon) beat Division One rivals Carcroft Village 3-2.

Jonathan Croft, Scott Sykes and Joe Parker scored the FC Ivanhoe goals in their 4-3 defeat at Athletico Fairway.

Goals by Dave Baum, Liam Murray and Sam Feirn secured Auckley a 3-2 win over White Hart.

Leaders Real Bridge (Matthew Mears (2), Mark Cooper, Richard Spears and Pete Warmsley) posted a 5-1 win over Wheatley.

New Cantley lost top spot in Division Two after suffering their first defeat of the season at Durban, for whom Jordan Wainwright and Neil Johnson netted in their 3-2 win.

AFC Balby (Craig Pearson 2, Jaymie Hunter) held on to third spot after beating Eden Arms by the odd goal in five.

Pit Club climbed into fourth place on the back of a 3-1 win at Stag Inn Rovers, who dropped a place to fifth. Damon Potter, Liam Redmile and Brendon Jefferys shared out the goals.

Bottom club Windmill Wanderers (Greg Daniels 2, Jake Lambert) picked up their first point of the season from a 3-3 draw at FC Wheatley Hills.

Tom Conner, Ricky Simpson and Aaron Stanley secured The Salutation a 3-1 win at second-bottom Balby Rovers.