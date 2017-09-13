Doncaster Alliance League round-up: Big wins for Canal Tavern and The Railway

Defending Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division champions Canal Tavern romped to a 7-1 win over local rivals Stainforth New Inn.

Promoted The Railway also posted a 7-1 win over Tut ‘n’ Shive. Shaun Mundy bagged a brace and there were goals for Graeme Severn, Lewis Hall, Jake Holdsworth, Gary Mundy and Marcus Butler. James Byethway replied.

Scawthorpe Athletic, 5-1 winners over Dunscroft United, were also among the goals. Danny Kellock and David Colacovic shared four of their tally with Callum Smith also finding the net.

Carpenters Arms (Dan White 2, James Kilvington) beat Athletico Rec by the odd goal in five.

Balby Bridge (Josh Gelder) and Rum Rooms battled out a 1-1 draw.

AFC Schoolboy (Ewan Callum, Connor Evans) beat Championship rivals Carcroft Village (Jack Roberts) 2-1.

A Jonny Jones brace proved in vain as Bessacarr lost 3-2 at Rosehill Press, for whom Robert Lee (2) and Sam Gibson (pen) won the day.

Rossington Styrrup recorded the biggest win of the day in the division when beating Finningley Athletic 7-1.

Team 23 dished out a 5-1 beating to Armthorpe Village (Steve Dixon).

Wheatley Club had their shooting boots on when winning 6-1 at Wheatsheaf (Doncaster).

Zack King hit a double with Gareth Cooke, Adam Cahill, Jamie Coucam and Craig Sayles also netting. Charlie Bickerstaff replied.

The Beverley Inn came back from their Division One clash at AFC Balby with all three points following their 4-1 win.

Bentley West End S&S beat Auckley 6-4 in a high-scoring game.

Dunscroft Social (Liam Green, Craig Fletcher, Martin Walker) inflicted a 3-1 defeat on White Hart (Askern).

Joe Taylor notched a hat trick as Durban Rhino’s cashed in on their chances when beating Real Bridge A (Stephen Phillips) 7-1. Deven Hannan (2), Bradley Foster and Neil Johnstone also chipped in.

Stag Inn slumped to a 5-0 defeat at home to Woodfield – Ben Watson (3) and Reece Davis (2) doing the damage.

Windmill suffered a 3-0 defeat at The Salutation, whose goals were shared by George Wallis (pen), James Kenny and Jack Waldron.

Newcomers Upton Wrangbrook run up the biggest win of the day when beating Division Two hosts Carcroft Village Social Club 12-1.

Lucas Stubbs claimed six of the goals with Jacob Peacock (2), Liam Womersley, Reece Twigg, Scott Clarke and Todd Williamson also chipping in. Matthew Fareham replied.

All Saints had to work harder for their 2-1 win at Common Road.

Eden Arms (Callum Reid, Paul Niles, Mark Goodchild, Jamie Kirsopp) beat Balby Rovers (Richard Kingsbury 2, Mark Barkham) by the odd goal in seven.

Paul Bradley weighed in with a hat trick as FC Ivanhoe put visiting New Cantley 2016 (James Critchlow, Michael Long) to the sword (7-2). Craig Dallas, Ethan Webster, David Taylor and Scott Sykes also hit the target.

Pit Miners Club lost 3-0 at Romarnsley.

Windmill Wanderers enjoyed a 4-3 win over FC Wheatley Hills. Gary Hawker bagged a brace with Lewis Marshallsay and Jake Lambert completing the scoring.