DB4C launch new five-a-side football festival

Business-led charity Doncaster Business for the Community (DB4C) have joined forces with Club Doncaster Foundation to launch the town’s first ever men’s and women’s inter-company indoor five-a-side football competition.

‘The Westfield Health Doncaster Business Shield’ will raise money for local charities Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust, St John’s Hospice and Pride of the Isle.

The festival will be held at The Dome Leisure Centre on the evening of Wednesday, February 7.

A four-team women’s tournament will run alongside the 16-team men’s competition.

The cost of registration is £350 for a squad of seven, including presentation and supper. There will also be a series of supporting challenges and competitions for families.

For further details contact Anthony Temperton on anthony@katcommunications.co.uk or via 01302 260195.