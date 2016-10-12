COMPETITION: Win tickets to see England Women play France at the Keepmoat Stadium

England Women take on France in a friendly international at the Keepmoat Stadium on Friday 21 October (8pm) to mark the start of their Euro 2017 preparations.

We have 10 pairs of tickets to give away. For your chance to win a pair, email the answer to the following question to sport@doncastertoday.co.uk.

Q: Who is the England Women’s captain?

Closing date: 5pm, Monday, October 17

Please put ‘Lionesses ticket competition’ in the subject box. Please include a daytime contact number. Usual terms and conditions apply.

Tickets: Tickets are priced £7.50 for adults and £3.50 for children.

A family ticket is available, via phone booking only, priced £15 (two adults and two children) while group booking discounts apply.

Tickets can be bought via TheFA.com/Tickets or by calling 0115 955 7210.

For full terms and conditions please see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.