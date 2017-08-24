Central Midlands League: Thorne Colliery bounce back, AFC Bentley hit double figures, Askern off the mark

Thorne Colliery bounced back from a midweek defeat to claim their second Central Midlands League North Division win of the season, writes Steve Hossack.

Colliery came from behind to beat Phoenix 4-3 at Moorends Welfare.

Kyle Palmer put the home side - beaten 1-0 at Appleby Frodingham on Tuesday - in front just short of the half hour mark only for the Rotherham side to edge ahead 2-1.

Long-serving Darren Fell levelled the scores before the break.

When Rob Gorman bagged a second after the restart the visitors fancied their chances of opening their account for the season after three successive defeats.

But their hopes were dashed as Chris Hancock and Paul Bradley struck in quick succession for the Doncaster side.

AFC Bentley added to newcomers Renishaw Rangers’ problems when dishing out a 10-0 beating to the home side.

The size of their defeat looked likely to be even more emphatic early on as the Doncaster side, which finished third last season, raced into a 7-0 lead in the first half hour.

Zach King led the way with a four-goal haul with Rod Pursehouse, Brad Maddison and Matt Hughes also chipping in.

The visitors had to settle for just another three goals in the remaining hour – all of them coming in the second half.

King took his tally to five with Maddison bagging a brace to complete his hat trick.

Askern got off the mark at the third time of asking after picking up a 2-0 victory at Newark Town who were making a belated start to the season following off-field problems.

The visitors got off to a flying start with a goal by Jason Kearsley after just two minutes.

But they had to wait until the last ten minutes for Tony Hattersley to put the result beyond doubt.

Brodsworth Welfare suffered their second defeat in as many starts after returning to the league.

They had to settle for a consolation by Joel Tomlinson when going down by the odd goal in three against Tideswell United.