Central Midlands League round-up: Lowly Thorne Colliery suffer Dinnington defeat

Thorne Colliery remain rooted in the bottom three of the Abacus Lighting Central Midlands League North Division table.

Colliery's hopes of closing the five-point gap on the team immediately above them were dashed as fellow strugglers Dinnington Town beat them by the odd goal in five at Moorends Welfare.

The game had looked set to end in a 2-2 draw until second bottom Town, who had lost 11 of their 12 league games this season, grabbed a last minute winner to move within three points of the Doncaster side with a game in hand.

Kevin Lynch scored both Thorne goals as they suffered their ninth league defeat of the campaign.

Harworth Colliery climbed into fourth place on goal difference after beating former champions Bilsthorpe 3-2 on their travels.

Colliery, who are now just three points adrift of second-placed Appleby Frodingham - beaten by Retford – took an early lead through Greg Archer.

The home side hit straight back to level the scores but Lee Edmundson secured Harworth a 2-1 interval lead.

Jonathan Rowbotham scored both goals scored after the break – one at either end.

The weather was the only winner at Manor Way with Askern’s home game against Tideswell being abandoned on the hour due to thick fog.

The two sides were locked at 1-1 at the time with Grant Hill having levelled the score late in the first half.

AFC Bentley were without a fixture at the weekend but are back in action at The Avenue on Saturday against Appleby Frodingham.

How they stand:

FC Bolsover P 16 Pts 40, Appleby Frodingham 13 28, Clay Cross Town 14 27, Harworth Colliery 13 25, Newark Town 11 25, Retford 14 23, AFC Bentley 13 22, Collingham 12 21, Dronfield Town Reserves 14 18, Tideswell United 11 17, Askern 12 16, Bilsthorpe 14 15, Phoenix 13 14, Thorne Collidery 14 9, Dinnington Town 13 6, Welbeck 13 0.