Central Midlands League round-up: Harworth Colliery move up to third spot

Harworth Colliery moved up to third place on goal difference in the Abacus Lighting Central Midlands League North Division following their 3-1 win over Askern.

Harry Hotham broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time when putting Askern ahead.

Matt Bradley levelled the scores three minutes after the break and then added a second three minutes later.

Josh Davies put the result beyond doubt a minute from time.

AFC Bentley played their part in Harworth’s rise up the table when beating Appleby Frodingham 2-0 at The Avenue.

A Shaun Mundy strike and an own goal sealed Frodingham’s fate and moved them within three points of the visitors who dropped down to fifth.

There was little festive joy for Thorne Colliery, beaten 4-2 by Bilsthorpe. Jermaine Green claimed both consolation goals for third-bottom Thorne as they slumped to their tenth defeat of the season.