Central Midlands League round-up: Askern made to work hard for win

Askern were the only local side to record a win in the weekend’s Central Midlands League North Division fixtures.

But they had to work harder than expected for their 2-0 win against struggling newcomers Renishaw Rangers, who came into the game pointless on the back of a series of crushing defeats.

Owen Fletcher opened the scoring on 20 minutes with Ben Wilkinson giving the home side a bit more breathing space just before the hour mark.

Askern are eighth in the standings.

Brodsworth Welfare’s good run came crashing to a halt when going down 5-1 at home to Retford Town for whom Will Tomlinson notched a hat trick.

Adam Richardson scored the consolation for Welfare, who dropped to 11th on goal difference.

Local rivals AFC Bentley, for whom Bradley Maddison scored both goals, had to settle for a share of the spoils from a 2-2 draw against Dronfield Town Reserves. They dropped to fifth on goal difference.

Harworth Colliery’s home game against Staveley MW Reserves, who had lost to Dronfield in midweek, was abandoned after keeper Glenn McPherson suffered a serious injury.

With Lincoln Moorland Rangers suffering a stoppage-time defeat, Colliery remain three points clear at the top.

The club’s second string had to settle for a consolation by Marley Alder in a 5-1 Division One defeat against Mickleover Sports.