Central Midlands League round-up: AFC Bentley stretch unbeaten run to nine games

AFC Bentley strengthened their grip on third spot in the Abacus Lighting Central Midlands League North Division.

The Doncaster side opened up a two-point gap on Harworth Colliery after stretching their unbeaten run to nine games with a 2-0 win at Phoenix.

Zack King broke the deadlock ten minutes before the break with Brad Sykes chipping in with a second for the visitors on the hour.

Harworth, who started the day level on points with Bentley, lost ground after being held to a 1-1 draw at Newark Town, who remain two points behind them.

Colliery will probably view the result as a point saved rather than two dropped after Gary Mundy’s equaliser came three minutes into stoppage time.

Prior to Harworth’s late equaliser, Dom Swingler’s 65th minute goal had looked set to decide the game.

Askern built on last week’s confidence-boosting win, following a run of defeats, when holding fifth-placed Retford to an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Askern drew first blood courtesy of a Josh Gelder strike after 18 minutes. Retford quickly got back on level terms only for Ash Evans to restore Askern’s lead.

Two goals in a minute rocked the home side but Luke Williams rescued a point for Askern 13 minutes from time.

Thorne Colliery crashed to a 4-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers Senior League outfit Dunscroft United in their Goole & Thorne FA Cup semi-final.

Harworth Reserves lost 2-1 against Eastwood Community,