Central Midlands League: Askern inflict rare defeat on AFC Bentley

Third-placed AFC Bentley suffered only their second Central Midlands League North Division defeat of the year in Easter Monday's derby at Askern.

Jordan McCabe scored the only goal of the game after just 11 minutes as Askern returned to winning ways after being beaten 2-0 by Retford on Saturday.

Bentley, three points behind FC Bolsover having played a game more, can still finish second but will need to win both of their remaining games and for other results to go their way.

It proved to be a blank holiday weekend for Harworth Colliery.

Colliery failed to bounce back from a 3-0 home defeat against fourth-placed Tideswell United 48 hours earlier when crashing to a 5-1 derby defeat at home to Retford on Monday. Josh Davis scored their consolation

Harworth Colliery’s second string featured in a goalless Reserve Division draw at Holbrook St Michaels on Saturday.

n Doncaster Rovers Senior League Premier Division title favourites Sutton Rovers beat County Senior League side Houghton Main 2-1 to book their place in the Doncaster & District FA Challenge Cup final.

Karl Bray and Daniel Palmer shared out Sutton’s goals.

FC Bentley added to South Elmsall’s woes when dishing out a 7-1 DRSL Premier Division beating. Michael Attard (2), Ross Adamson, Cameron Jones, Karl Reed, Bradley Vann and sub Josh Butterton shared the goals.

Yorkshire Main lost 3-2 at home to Division One rivals Brodsworth Welfare.