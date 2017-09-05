Central Midlands League: Askern dig deep to draw ten-goal thriller

Askern came from 4-0 down to share the spoils in a ten-goal Central Midlands League Division North thriller at Retford.

There looked to be only one winner as the home side added three of their own to an early own goal to lead the Doncaster outfit 4-0 after just over half an hour.

Askern not only managed to stem the flow of goals in the remaining minutes of the first half but pulled two back with a brace by Jason Kearsley.

The visitors carried on from where they had left off after the break with Luke Williams (64) and Ash Evans (75) putting them level at 4-4.

When Tony Hattersley put them in front eight minutes from time Askern looked set for a famous victory only for an equaliser two minutes from time to dash their hopes of a third win.

Harworth Colliery continue to set the pace after collecting a fifth win in as many starts, but they were made to work harder than they possibly expected for their 3-2 success at Dinnington Town.

Colliery led 1-0 at the interval courtesy of a first half strike by Shaun Mundy.

Town got back on level terms thanks to a 47th minute own goal only for Lewis Francis to restore Colliery’s lead midway through the half.

Town made it 2-2 when converting a 76th minute spot kick but Mundy’s second shortly afterwards secured Colliery all three points.

Rod Pursehouse got AFC Bentley off to a flying start in their top-five clash against Appleby Frodingham at The Avenue with a goal from outside the box after just two minutes.

Ryan Short levelled seven minutes later and that, to the disappointment of the crowd, was the end of the scoring.

There were more goals to celebrate at Newark Town where visiting Brodsworth Welfare posted a 4-2 win.

Joel Tomlinson and Alex Irwin both bagged a brace for the winners as they made it three wins in succession.

Harworth Colliery Reserves climbed into third place in Division One on goal difference thanks to a 3-0 win over lowly Heanor Town at Scrooby Road.

Tom Sowden and Sam Westerman scored in open play with Kyle Pashley converting a penalty.