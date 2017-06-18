Carl Hall column: Richard Horne is the perfect fit for Doncaster RLFC

Welcome to my first column this summer talking all things rugby league for the Doncaster Free Press.

I’m delighted Richard Horne has agreed to join us as our new head coach. It hasn’t been an easy process but myself and the club really feel we have got our man.

Richard ticked all the boxes for us. He has been a one club man all his career which for me says a lot about his loyalty and dedication.

We wanted someone who has been working in a full-time rugby league environment as we have ambitions of going full-time ourselves to give us the best possible opportunity in the future of getting to the big leagues.

Richard will be combining his role with Hull FC along with his head coaching role here at Doncaster RLFC.

Life at the Dons is going well - we won three games on the spin against Hemel, Keighley and Workington before Sunday’s battling draw with Barrow.

I was particularly happy with the Keighley and Workington wins as both of these fixtures were really tricky games. To get the points, and the manner in which the boys went about their business, was very satisfying.

I must give a mention and a big thank you to Pete Green and Rhys Lovegrove who have both stood in to cover the coaching positions and prepare the boys while we searched for the best option for the club going forward.

Not only has Pete been preparing the boys, he has also come out of retirement and has really led by example. I have told him he still has plenty to offer as a player if the past three games are anything to go by and that you are a long time retired. I do feel he is enjoying it so long may that continue.

The big talking point in the game at the moment comes from the Super League where all the players and coaches have not been too happy, and rightly so, playing another Easter type set of fixtures, on Friday and backing up again Monday.

I really feel for the players as the game is that fast and tough these days it usually takes them two or three days to recover. And that is as a full-time professional players with all the recovery methods in place.

As part-time players our boys are still a bit sore come Thursday so to be asked to play three games in seven days is just far too much.