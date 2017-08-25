Barnsley: McCarthy backs ‘work in progress’ Reds

Defender Jason McCarthy believes Barnsley have what it takes to become a good Championship side.

The Reds have just a solitary win to their name after their first four games in the second tier this term.

However, the squad has only been together a matter of weeks and McCarthy is adamant that with time they can be a real force.

The former Southampton man said: “We’ve got the makings of a really good side. We just need to work on little things and it’ll click.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind start to the season that I think most people would have predicted.

“We’ve had a lot of incomings and a lot of outgoings too.

“It’s taking time to gel as a team, but that’s to be expected. No-one thought it would all just click straight away.

“We had a really great result against Nottingham Forest and a couple of good performances so it’s been positive.

“We’re learning all the time and in time we’ll get used to the league and all of the little things.”

The Reds host Sunderland at Oakwell today.

Barnsley have failed to beat the Black Cats at home since 1995 and have lost all three of the meetings at Oakwell since then.

Heckingbottom has called for his side to “turn them over” and McCarthy believes the Reds can get the job done.

He added: “We’re fearless. We back ourselves at home.

“We’ll try and start fast, make it difficult for them and I’m sure the fans will get behind us and out sing theirs.

“It’ll be a tough game. You’d expect them to be up there come the end of the season. They’re one of the favourites to go straight back up to the Premier League.

“I haven’t looked too much as the table, but I know they’ve had a positive start.”