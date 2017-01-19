Balby Carr quartet star for South Yorkshire Schools U18s

Four players from Balby Carr Sports College starred in a big win for South Yorkshire Schools Under 18s against their Cleveland counterparts.

Dan Gardner and Deven Hannan both scored twice in a 5-2 victory at Balby which saw them move to within one point of qualifying for the Northern area semi-finals for the first time in over 20 years. Captain Jaydon Humphries added the fifth goal, while Kurtis O’Donnell also featured.

South Yorkshire travel to Cumbria this week in search of that elusive point.

The team would like to thank Close Brothers for their sponsorship.