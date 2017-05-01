Baby Carr reach final of ECFA National Knockout Trophy

Footballers at Balby Carr Academy of Sport are preparing for one of their biggest ever games.

The school are through to the final of the ECFA National Knockout Trophy and will face Boreham Wood on Tuesday.

Balby have so far made it through five rounds of the competition, conceding just two goals in the process.

They thrashed Grantham Town 7-1 in the first round, prior to wins over Meadowhead (2-0), Monkseaton High School (2-1), Liverpool Foundation Football College (2-0) and Thomas Telford School (3-0).

Since 2008 Balby's football academy has become one of the most successful in the country, having won several competitions.