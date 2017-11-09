AFC Bentley 3 Dronfield Town Reserves 1 + Central Midlands League round-up

AFC Bentley climbed to third in the Central Midlands League North Division after beating Dronfield Town Reserves 3-1.

Now level on points with Retford, who have played three games less and boast a better goal difference, the Doncaster side took the lead at The Avenue courtesy of an own goal.

AFC Bentley v Dronfield Town Reserves

Dronfield’s hopes of avoiding a seventh defeat in 12 starts received a boost when Tyrone O’Kane levelled before the break.

But Bentley dashed those hopes with two unanswered second half goals.

Zak King made it 2-1 from the penalty spot before a 30-yard effort by Matty Hughes.

Meanwhile, Harworth Colliery opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the table following their 3-1 win over visiting Collingham at Scrooby Road.

Colliery, who have played a game more than second-placed Retford, took the lead with a sixth minute goal by Shaun Mundy.

Fifth-placed Collingham capitalised on an own goal on the half hour to go in level at 1-1.

They held the home side at bay until the 76th minute when Lee Holmes made it 2-1.

Connor Brown confirmed Harworth’s 10th win in 11 starts with a third goal two minutes from time.

Harworth had also made home advantage pay off in midweek by beating Thorne Colliery, who were not in action at the weekend, 5-4 on Halloween.

The form which has taken Askern into the top four in the league deserted them in their 4-0 West Riding FA Challenge Cup defeat against Leeds Medics.

They will be looking to bounce back when hosting Harworth on Saturday.

Central Midlands League Challenge Cup third round draw: Harworth Colliery v Clay Cross Town, Thorne Colliery v Swanwick PR or Hilton Harriers.

Phoenix Trophies Division One Cup quarter-final draw: Linby Colliery Reserves v Harworth Colliery Reserves.