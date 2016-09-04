RATINGS: Our verdict on Doncaster Rovers players’ performances against Crewe

Here is how sports writer Paul Goodwin rated the Rovers side that lost 2-1 to Crewe on Saturday.

MARKO MAROSI 7

Made two excellent saves to keep Rovers in it at 1-0 but will be disappointed that Jones’ winner went in underneath him.

FRAZER RICHARDSON 7

Started slowly but grew into the game quickly. Solid debut. Provided good delivery into the box.

JOE WRIGHT 6

Blew hot and cold, before being sacrificed late on in search of an equaliser.

ANDY BUTLER 6

Had his hands full up against the pace of Dagnall but stood up to the challenge for the most part.

CEDRIC EVINA 5

Gave the side good balance on the left but was exposed defensively for the first goal.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 6

A lot of Rovers’ good play in the first half went through him. Faded slightly after the break.

MATTY BLAIR 5

Gave it his all but struggled to make an impact in the game. Might have done more to prevent the cross for the winning goal.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Kept his cool to score from the spot and showed signs of returning to his best form. Kept winning the ball back.

JAMES COPPINGER 7

Offered a decent creative spark and went close to scoring from a well-worked free kick.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Lacked the rub of the green in front of goal but wasted a great chance to tee up Williams for a tap-in.

ANDY WILLIAMS 6

Fluffed a great chance at 0-0 and was mainly on the periphery of the game.

SUBS USED

HARRY MIDDLETON 5

Came on to provide fresh legs and renewed impetus in midfield.

RICCARDO CALDER 7

Made an impact in the closing stages - ran at defenders and made things happen.

SUBS NOT USED

Ross Etheridge, Reece Fielding, Joe Pugh, Alfie Beestin, Liam Mandeville.

CREWE

Ben Garratt 7, Oliver Turton 6, Jon Guthrie 7, Harry Davis 7, Zoumana Bakayogo 8, George Cooper 6 (George Ray 79), Danny Hollands 6, James Jones 6, Alex Kiwomya 6 (Billy Bingham 79), Ryan Lowe 7, Chris Dagnall 7. Subs not used: Dave Richards, Ben Nugent, Callum Saunders, Charlie Kirk, Callum Ainley.

REFEREE

LEE PROBERT 6

ATTENDANCE

3,830 (520 away)