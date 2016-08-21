Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the win at Cheltenham

Liam Hoden delivers his assessment on how the Rovers players fared.

Marko Marosi 7

Steady performance in second straight clean sheet for keeper. Just needs to work on quick distribution.

Mitchell Lund 7

Did not offer a great deal going forward but a strong defensive performance from the youngster.

Joe Wright 7

Excellent composure under pressure in the second half. Growing into partnership with Andy Butler.

Andy Butler 8

Involved in great physical battles at the back but more than held his own. Key to team’s resoluteness.

Cedric Evina 7

Known more for his offensive work, he was excellent in defence, throwing himself into challenges.

Jordan Houghton 8

Gets better with every minute of experience. Added bite to midfield and sparked plenty of attacks.

Matty Blair 6

Quieter afternoon than recent but still an excellent outlet. Continues to be tireless.

Tommy Rowe 7

Forged an excellent understanding with Coppinger. Very lively over first half hour.

James Coppinger 8

The creative spark for so much of Rovers’ play with incisive passing. Created goal for Marquis.

John Marquis 8

A constant nuisance for Cheltenham with relentless running. Pressing play created several attacks as Rovers threatened in first half.

Andy Williams 6

Got into good positions in first half but will be disappointed to have not truly threatened Cheltenham goal.

Subs used

Liam Mandeville

Should have either scored or set up a certain goal when Cheltenham keeper was caught upfield.

Harry Middleton

Came on late to shore up Rovers to make sure of the win and did just that.

Subs not used: Ross Etheridge, Riccardo Calder, Danny Amos, Joe Pugh, Reece Fielding

Cheltenham Town: Russell Griffiths 6, Easah Suliman 5 (Hall 51, 6), Daniel Parslow 7, Daniel O’Shaughnessy 6, Jordan Cranston 6, Billy Waters 7, Danny Whitehead 6 (James Jennings 63, 6), Harry Pell 7, James Dayton 6, Danny Wright 6, Koby Arthur 6 (Smith 75, 6). Subs not used: Calum Kitscha, James Rowe, Jordan Lymn, Jack Barthram.

Referee: Mark Heywood 6.

Attendance: 2,923 (367 away).

