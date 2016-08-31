Doncaster Rovers: New signings ‘doubtful’ before end of transfer window, admits boss Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson says it is ‘doubtful’ that Doncaster Rovers will make any further signings before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Rovers added free agent Frazer Richardson on an initial two-month deal yesterday as Ferguson secured cover in his injury-depleted defence.

But the Rovers boss admitted his hunt for a striker before the deadline was looking set to be unsuccessful.

“I think that will be it for us,” he told The Star. “I don’t see anyone else coming in or going out either.

“We’ve tried in terms of getting in a different type of one.

“I’m waiting on a call tonight as I drive back and we’ll see how it develops with one.

“But the two or three that we’ve enquired about, a couple they’re not going to let them out on loan.

“We’ll wait and see but we want to make sure we get the right ones in.

“It was just a different type of striker I wanted but if Andy Williams and John Marquis keep scoring goals and, touchwood, don’t get any injuries, we’ll be ok.

“We’re still trying but I think it’s looking doubtful.”

Rovers triumphed 2-0 at Mansfield Town last night in the first of their Checkatrade Trophy group games.

While disappointed with the first half performance, Ferguson was pleased with the response after the break.

He said: “I don’t think we played with enough zest, it was a bit too nice for me. I expected more out of them but that is a compliment.

“We looked solid enough but I felt we need a bit more going forward and second half they did that.”

