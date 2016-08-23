Doncaster Rovers: Marko Marosi is out for number one this season

Marko Marosi insists he would never have re-signed for Doncaster Rovers if he thought he would be merely sitting on the bench.

The goalkeeper signed a new deal in the summer despite having made just six appearances over two seasons for the club.

But the Slovakian says he was confident of pushing new signing Ross Etheridge for starts this term.

Marosi has started the last two games ahead of Etheridge and a pair of clean sheets is likely to see him retain his place for Saturday’s game against Yeovil Town at the Keepmoat.

“I didn’t want to be here just to make up the numbers,” Marosi told The Star.

“I was 100 per cent confident I’d be starting games this year.

“I think I’ve matured a lot from last season, have better quality and I’m more confident.

“I came back here wanting to play.

“I didn’t want to sit on the bench.

“I’ve been trying my best to show the gaffer that I can do it and he’s put his faith in me.”

Marosi admits he is enjoying the battle for a place with Etheridge, who got the nod at the start of the season.

He said: “We try to push each other as much as we can in training.”

Marosi received plenty of instructions from boss Darren Ferguson during Saturday’s win over Cheltenham Town.

Ferguson barked orders about distribution, encouraging the 22-year-old keeper to play the ball quickly.

Hesistation with his kicks saw Marosi booked for time-wasting, though that was hardly his intention.

He confesses he needs to work on his decision making when it comes to distributing the ball in the manner Ferguson is demanding.

“It’s maybe more on the decision making side,” Marosi said.

“We want to play out from the back.

“We’ve got the quality to play out from the back but if we have to kick it long, we’ve got quality players up front to hold it up.

“Sometimes it’s down to the quality from me maybe.

“But we’re confident of doing both.”

Marosi endured Rovers’ slide out of League One from the sidelines last term but is confident they have shaken off any hangover.

And former Wigan Athletic keeper says there has been a noticeable lift in mood following consecutive wins.

“Everybody is happy”, he said.

“We’re playing as a team, we’re looking after each other and that’s key.

“Coming out with a clean sheet again on Saurday, I think that’s massive.

“We’re performing, that lads are working incredibly hard on the pitch and confidence is growing.”