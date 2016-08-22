Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson to look back into the loan market

Darren Ferguson will this week hold discussions with the Doncaster Rovers board as he contemplates whether to bring in at least one defender on loan.

Ferguson is to continue his hunt for a pacy forward but admits he is now considering adding to his defensive ranks with injured players not yet close to making a return.

The Rovers boss was forced to name teenagers Joe Pugh, Reece Fielding and Danny Amos on the bench for the win over Cheltenham Town on Saturday, something he says hammered home the lack of depth in his squad due to the long injury list.

And he says he is contemplating whether to bring in more loan players than he can use in any one game. Regulations permit only five loan players can be named in any matchday squad.

“The decision I’ve got to make now is whether I bring in another loan,” he told The Star.

“The ones that are injured are still going to be another four weeks.

“We’ll probably look at that this week. You saw the bench we had on Saturday and it was quite a young one and I think we need to have a bit more cover than what we’ve got.

“I’ll speak to the chairman and Gavin [Baldwin, CEO] and we’ll discuss it properly, where we’re going to go with it.

“It may be a case of having to bring in more than five loans, given the circumstances. We’ll wait and see.

“But from what I’ve seen over the last week, I’m really pleased with the players.”

Rovers currently have Riccardo Calder, Jordan Houghton and Niall Mason on loan, though the latter will be out for two months due to a medial ligament issue.

Mason will remain on loan with Rovers however as the deal runs for six months due to the ending of the emergency loan market.

Ferguson said: “Because of the new rules, for him to go back to Villa would make no sense because he can’t go anywhere else.

“We’ll still get a good three months out of him.”