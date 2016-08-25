Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson looking at free agents for injury cover

Darren Ferguson admits he may let the transfer deadline pass next week before making additions to his Doncaster Rovers squad.

The Rovers boss is considering bringing in free agents to cover the injury crisis at the club, rather than committing to loan deals that will run until January.

Ferguson is keen to guard against the size of his squad growing too large once players begin to return from injury with four due back by the end of September.

But he is also concerned about the lack of defensive cover he currently has at his disposal.

Speaking to the Free Press this week, he was adamant he would not be making further additions before Saturday’s clash with Yeovil Town at the Keepmoat.

And he will assess the situation after the final whistle against the Glovers.

“I want to wait and see what Saturday brings,” he said. “Hopefully it doesn’t bring any more injuries.

“It’s a decision I’ve got to make once we’ve sat down and spoke to the physio and the fitness people about how much longer people are going to be.

“It’ll probably be another three weeks.

“It’s whether I get someone in for that period who is out of contract or whether I bring someone in until January.

“I still want to get a striker as well.

“I’ve got to be be careful. If I bring another two in, in a month’s time I’m going to have 27 players which is too many.

“I’ve got to make sure I get the balance right.”

Ferguson believes out-of-contract players are going to find themselves in high demand due to changes to the loan market.

The ending of emergency loans means clubs will only be able to sign free agents outside of the winter and summer transfer windows.

Ferguson said: “The players out of contract will be a lot more attractive this season. I think you’ll see that.

“A lot of them will get picked up because of the way the loan market is going to be and a lot of clubs will be willing to take them in for a month or two.

“We’re trying to get ahead of the game.

“We’ve spoken to one or two that may be interested.”

Ferguson has no fresh injury worries ahead of the clash with Yeovil and he is expecting a tough game as he goes in search of a third straight victory.

He said: “They’ve started quite well.

“They’ve started their games in the same formation but they’ve got changes within that.

“It’ll be another tough match. They’ve got some good players.

“But we feel that if we keep seeing that improvement, we’ll have a chance.”