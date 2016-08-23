Darren Ferguson was today awaiting news on whether Dany N'Guessan has secured a move away from Doncaster Rovers.

Transfer-listed forward N'Guessan has been training with League One side Southend United and featured for the Shrimpers' U21 outfit against Portsmouth on Monday night.

And with next Wednesday's transfer deadline rapidly approaching, Ferguson was hoping for positive news on a potential switch for the Frenchman.

"Dany's at Southend at the minute, training with them," Ferguson said. "He played a game last night.

"We're hoping on some news. We'll wait and see on that one."

N'Guessan is the final member of the group of five players transfer-listed by Ferguson at the end of last season with Gary MacKenzie, Curtis Main, Thorsten Stuckmann and Billy Whitehouse having all departed the club.

Ferguson has previously said N'Guessan will not be in his plans, regardless of whether he secures a departure over the next week.

Former Rovers striker Theo Robinson is also currently on trial with Southend.