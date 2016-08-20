Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson delighted at win and clean sheet at Cheltenham Town

Darren Ferguson declared himself 'absolutely delighted' after seeing his Doncaster Rovers side pick a deserved win at Cheltenham Town.

John Marquis' second half strike was enough to separate the two sides and see Rovers earn their first away win since January.

As he left Whaddon Road with a three points, a clean sheet and no new injury worries, Ferguson was pleased with the performance of his side.

"I'm delighted with the win," Ferguson said.

"I'm delighted with the clean sheet against a side that haven't lost at home for 17 matches. Cheltenham will win games at this place, the way they play.

"I'm absolutely delighted, it was a really good win for us."

READ MORE: Match report: Cheltenham Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 1

Ferguson added: "I felt we started the game well. The first 30 minutes we were very strong. The only thing that I was disappointed in was that we should have been a couple of goals at least up.

"I said to the players make sure you concentrate because the last five minutes of the first half I thought they had a couple of chances, which I didn't want.

"We knew we'd have to weather periods where they would throw the ball in the box but I thought we did that very well.

"It was a good goal, we should have had more, a clean sheet, the second on the bounce which is vitally important.

"I thought in the first 30 minutes we showed our strengths and played some really good stuff, caused them all sorts of problems and just needed that goal. John has got us the winner again."

YOUR SAY: Vote for your Rovers man of the match

