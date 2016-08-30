Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson cools on free agents

Darren Ferguson admits regulations may make it difficult for Doncaster Rovers to sign free agents to cover injuries.

The Rovers boss had previously discussed using free agents to plug gaps in his squad left by the raft of injuries suffered since pre-season.

But he says signing players for a month at a time will place heavy restrictions on what those individuals can do for the rest of the season.

“The free agents thing is a possibility for us,” Ferguson said.

“The only thing with that is if we were to sign someone after the window closes, and we sign them for say a month, he can’t go anywhere else for another four months.

“It’s about getting the balance right.

“And it’s also about getting the right people in with the right character.

“At the moment we’re showing a lot of character in games. That’s important.

“We’ve got our list of players that might be possibles or probables and all the rest.

“We’ll wait and see.”

Ferguson has until 11pm on Wednesday to make any further loan additions to his squad, something he is considering following new injury issues from Saturday’s win over Yeovil Town.

For tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy trip to Mansfield Town, the Rovers boss plans to make all six of the changes to his side he is permitted to by competition rules.

Liam Mandeville, Harry Middleton, Riccardo Calder, Ross Etheridge and Alfie Beestin are all likely to start at Field Mill tonight while several youth team graduates will be handed places in the squad.

Ferguson said: “There’s players really challenging to start games.

“Certainly the ones I feel deserve to be starting on Tuesday because they’ve trained very well will be.

“Danny Amos who was on the bench against Cheltenham would come into my consideration.

“Young Will Longbottom is another one.

“There’s a couple more who I might consider.”