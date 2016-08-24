Doncaster Rovers: Chelsea loanee Jordan Houghton can handle ‘most important position’

Jordan Houghton is occupying the most important position on the pitch for Doncaster Rovers as far as Darren Ferguson is concerned.

And the Rovers boss is more than confident the Chelsea loanee can handle the defensive midfield role this season.

Houghton was drafted in following Luke McCullough’s knee ligament injury which ruled him out for the entire campaign.

After some initial teething problems, the 21-year-old has settled into the role and was one of Rovers’ top performers in the back-to-back wins over Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town.

Ferguson believes everyone can now see Houghton is a good player, including his new team mates.

“Jordan came in and maybe didn’t expect to play straight away,” Ferguson told The Star. “But I think he’s a good player, the boy.

“He’s grown into the role. It takes time for him to have a relationship with his team mates but I think they can see he’s a good a good player now and that he can be trusted with the ball.

“And he gives you the other side of it in terms of defensively.

“It’s probably the most important position on the pitch. It wasn’t easy to replace Luke but Jordan has come in and shown he’s a good player.

“He’s 21. He’s not a baby and he’s been at Plymouth where the expectations are probably similar to ourselves.

“I’ve been pleased with him but I think there’s still more to come.”

Ferguson was last night awaiting news on transfer-listed Dany N’Guessan who has been on trial with Southend United.