Doncaster boys' football team scores success with sponsorship deal with training firm

A Doncaster boys' football team has scored success with a shirt sponsorship deal with town centre training provider Free2Learn.

Bessacarr U11s Greens have clinched a deal with the Hallgate based firm which will see the team, based at Cantley Park, carry the firm's logo on its shirts next season.

The team's players gathered at the firm's offices with manager Jon Cook and Free2Learn chief commercial officer Andy Hibbitt for a photo shoot.

Mr Hibbitt said: "We are keen to develop our links with the local community and we're delighted with the sponsorship deal with Bessacarr Greens. The shirts look fantastic and hopefully the team will enjoy success wearing them next season."

The team, which was only established last summer, is playing in Development Pool D of the Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League and has already tasted success with some impressive victories this season.

The club's U11s Reds manager Adam Spencer helped get the team off the ground before Veera Singh and then Jon helped establish the team.

Parents have also thrown themselves into kitting the boys out, with BFC hoodies and coats helping to make the team look the part.

Water bottles and carriers have already been purchased and the team has set up a weekly kitty for parents to contribute to to help boost funds.

Free2Learn is a rapidly expanding adult education provider offering a range of free courses, traineeships and apprenticeships across South Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.

Added Mr Hibbit: "We’re all about getting people into work – into roles that suit them, and roles that are of real value to employers.

"To do this, we give candidates the right training, and help them to gain the qualifications they need to get a rewarding position.

"Candidates that are properly prepared for the workplace are more likely to succeed in today’s competitive jobs market – even entry-level positions require training and key skills.

"Additionally, we work with employers who are embracing apprenticeships to upskill their existing workforce delivering qualifications from level 2 up to degree level."

The firm is currently running free courses in warehousing and storage and door supervision, both of which will see successful candidates be provided with their FLT or SIA badge.

Added Mr Hibbitt: "We are working very closely with the Doncaster job centre and we have helped hundreds of Doncaster’s unemployed back into work."

Free2Learn encourages anyone who is interested to get in touch or drop in for more information.

For more details about Free2Learn, visit 65 Hallgate, Doncaster, call (01302) 373003 or visit www.free2learn.org.uk



