Doncaster bodybuilder Hannah Lomas claims first competition win

A Doncaster woman’s bodybuilding career is shaping up nicely after scooping a first prize in only her second ever competition.

Hannah Lomas won the ladies’ toned bikini class at the recent PCA Cumbrian Classics and has earned an invite to this month’s British finals.

The 20-year-old, from Kirk Sandall, competed in her first event in April when she entered the UK Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation’s North West Championships in Warrington.

“This is my second bodybuilding competition but with a different federation to my first competition,” Lomas said.

“I had such an amazing time and this is a huge passion for me which takes a lot of hard work and dedication with training and diet.”

Lomas is a personal trainer and trains six days a week.

“I love being at the gym and the feeling of that,” she told the Free Press last month.

“You’ve got to know what you’re doing. It takes time, a lot of dedication and commitment.”