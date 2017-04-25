Tickhill run champions close in Premier League opener

Tickhill ran reigning ECB Yorkshire South Premier League champions Wakefield Thornes close in a commendable start to life in the top tier.

Promoted from the South Yorkshire Leage, Tickhill were handed a daunting opening day task against a Wakefield side who also became the first ever Yorkshire Premier Cricket champions last year.

But the Doncaster club, inspired by wicketkeeper Jordan Lowe and Rothley recruit Usman Muzaffar, produced an excellent display and fell just 29 runs short of the visitors at Alderson Drive.

Wakefield, who beat Bradford Premier League champions Pudsey St Lawrence in the Yorkshire Premier League play-off final in Abu Dhabi last October, elected to bat first and opener James Wolfenden was in terrific form.

Wolfenden accumuled 92 runs, including 18 fours, in 95 balls.

He was well supported by Matthew Jordan with 37 and Faisal Irfan with 39 as the Wakefield innings grew menacingly to 204-3.

However, the reigning champions displayed a vulnerability as they lost their last seven wickets for the addition of just 30 runs and closed on 234 all out.

Muzaffar looked a useful addition collecting 5-81 and dismissing the first five Wakefield batsmen.

New overseas signing David White (29) helped Tickhill get off to a steady start in reply before a flurry of quick wickets brought Lowe to the crease at 57-3.

He produced a typically swashbuckling innings, including eight fours and two sixes, reaching 76 in just 67 balls.

Lowe’s innings had taken Tickhill to 171-6 with a potentially amazing victory in sight.

However, when he was caught by Robert Stephenson off the bowling of David Toft, Tickhill’s hopes disappeared and they were all out for 205.

Steve Morgan took 5-53 and David Toft 3-50 for Wakefield.