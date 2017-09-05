Tickhill relegated from ECB Yorkshire South Premier League

Tickhill have been relegated back to the South Yorkshire League Championship following one season in the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League.

They had to win at Cleethorpes on Saturday to have any chance of avoiding the drop from the top flight.

But the Doncaster club lost by eight wickets at Chichester Road to consign them to relegation.

The defeat left them 26 points adrift of safety with just one game remaining.

Tickhill won the toss and elected to bat but they found themselves in trouble at 47-4.

James Doyle came in at number six and changed the momentum with an excellent 71 from 55 balls, including three fours and five sixes.

But from 155-7 the Tickhill tail failed to wag and the visitors were back in the pavilion for a below par 161.

Cleethorpes’ response was careful and measured, anchored by Bill Kirby who carried his bat for 65 from 119 balls.

Harry Warwick also made 40 and Tom Rollinson was not out on 33 when the hosts completed victory in the 39th over for the loss of two wickets.

Tickhill complete their season at home to Appleby Frodingham on Saturday.