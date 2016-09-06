Tickhill promoted to Yorkshire South Premier League

Tickhill Cricket Club have been promoted to the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League - to reach the highest level in the club’s 156-year history.

Last weekend’s wash-out saw Tickhill cement the second automatic promotion spot in the South Yorkshire League Championship.

The Alderson Road club, who missed out on promotion by two points last season, will join champions Hallam in next season’s top tier.

Club president Paul Senior said: “We have completed a dream season - winning the Whitworth Cup for the first time and confirming promotion to the Yorkshire South Premier League, the highest level the club has ever reached in its 156-year history.

“It is a proud moment for me having been at the club for 39 years as player, chairman and now president. I’ve seen many ups and downs over those years.

“Last year we opened new first class changing room facilities. We have an idyllic, well-maintained ground and now we have top class cricket to play there next year.”

Tickhill will find out this weekend whether they will become the highest-ranked club in Doncaster in 2017 - because Doncaster Town’s bid to hold onto Premier League status is going down to the final day of the season. Town need to win at home to Sheffield Collegiate on Saturday and hope that Sheffield & Phoenix United lose at home to Treeton.

Brodsworth Main have won promotion from Division Three of the Pontefract League.