Tickhill handed potential lifeline in bid to beat drop - but must pray for good weather!

Tickhill will be praying for good weather this weekend after their bid to survive the drop from the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League took an unlikely twist.

The Doncaster club’s scheduled opponents are Sheffield & Phoenix United, who are bottom of the table and already relegated.

However, United have conceded their game at Tickhill and have been suspended from playing in the league for the remainder of the season.

The Sheffield club’s results WILL stand - and 12 points will be awarded to the opposition in each of their three remaining games. That is unless ALL other YSPL games in South Yorkshire that day are cancelled or abandoned due to weather conditions. If that situation arises, only four points will be awarded to the opposition.

So, as long as it stays fine, second bottom Tickhill would not be relegated this weekend - unless other results conspire against them.

Tickhill went down by four wickets to leaders Sheffield Collegiate on Saturday to leave them 30 points adrift of safety and only three games remaining.

Collegiate could do Tickhill a favour this weekend if they win at third bottom Aston Hall.