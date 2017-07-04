Tickhill defeat Aston Hall to climb out of ECB Yorkshire South Premier League drop zone

Tickhill climed out of the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League relegation zone after a vital 23-run win against Aston Hall.

The Alderson Drive club’s third league win of the season saw them leapfrog Barnsley in the standings and also moved them to within four points of the visitors.

Ashley Fidler batting for Tickhill

Tickhill batted first and overseas star David White (45) and wicketkeeper Jordan Lowe (53) were the main contributors in a total of 177 all out.

Lower order batsmen James Doyle (22) and Alex Rowland (27) also hung around to add some vital runs.

Aqab Ahmed, with 4-42, and Josh Coulson, who claimed 4-48, gave the home side problems.

In reply Aston could only muster 154 all out.

Stephen Ludlam bowls for Aston Hall

James Stuart (4-41) and Usman Muzaffar (4-49) were the chief destroyers, while Rowland also chipped in with two wickets.

Tickhill travel to reigning champions Wakefield Thornes this weekend.