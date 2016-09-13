South Yorkshire League: Warmsworth just miss out on title | Mexborough promoted

Warmsworth have been promoted from Division Two of the South Yorkshire League.

They finished an excellent campaign with a five wicket win at home to Silkstone.

But it wasn’t enough to go up as champions, as the Common Lane club finished one point behind Upper Haugh.

Silkstone batted first and amassed a total of 235-9. Andrew Haywood took 3-42 and Adam Saynor came on at fifth change to claim 4-34.

Lincoln Jacobs hammered his way to 56, including 10 fours, Saynor starred with 30, Ryan Pearson top scored with 73 and Kevin Pearson scored 32 as Warmsworth won with five wickets and two overs to spare.

Mexborough managed to outpoint Fishlake to gain the second promotion place in Division Three East after a comprehensive victory at Whiston Forge.

Only three of the Whiston batsmen finished in double figures as Zaheer Khalil took 3-28, Ryan Tingle 3-36 and Rafique Hussain 4-7.

The Mexborough innings was stuttering at 21-3 when Hussain and John Chantry came together at the crease.

Together they scored the 73 runs required to see their team to victory. Hussain finished unbeaten with 58 and Chantry was 11 not out.

Although claiming a victory over Adwick-le-Street, Fishlake failed to bowl out their opponents which enabled Mexborough to push them out of the promotion position.

Adwick batted first and Matthew Eades scored 54 in their total of 123-8. Richard Copley claimed 5-38.

Fishlake stumper Peter Butterworth led the response with an excellent 81 not out as they reached their target for the loss of five wickets.

In the Championship, promoted Tickhill ended their season with a comfortable victory over Darfield at Alderson Drive in a match reduced to 34 overs per side.

James Stuart (92) and Jordan Lowe (51) helped Tickhill post 218 all out.

Darfield could not keep up with the required run rate and were 124-6 at the close.

Conisbrough were brushed aside by champions Hallam at Sandygate. The visitors batted first and were shot out for 65. Hallam needed three wickets and 14 overs to achieve victory.

Sprotbrough closed their Division One campaign with a 23-run defeat at home to newly-crowned champions Thorncliffe.

Mogamad Rayned scored exactly 100 to see the visitors up to 202. Ben Lyons (80) and Jake Wigney (50) led the reply but the innings collapsed to 179 all out.