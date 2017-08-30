South Yorkshire League: Sprotbrough seal third promotion in four years

Sprotbrough confirmed their third promotion in four seasons with victory at Upper Haugh.

Next season they will play in the South Yorkshire League Championship for the first time - one level beneath the Yorkshire League. They were elected to Division Three of the SYL in 2014.

Gordon Laidlaw (30), Richard Belk (33) and skipper Ash Ward (33) helped Sprotbrough compile a total of 199 all out at Wentworth Road. In reply the hosts could only manage 135.

Good bowling from Jake Wigney, with 3-39, and Robert Edmundson, with 4-21, got the promotion celebrations started.

After a promising first half to their season and a battle with Sprotbrough for the second promotion place, Warmsworth’s season has fizzled out with just two victories from their last six games.

Visitors Wakefield Thornes B eventually ended their promotion hopes with a six wicket victory.

Warmsworth collapsed from 94-3 to 143 all out with Todd Saxelby top scoring with 48.

Dominic McGough took 3-33 when Wakefield chased down their target.