South Yorkshire League round-up: Warmsworth return to winning ways, Belk stars for Sprotbrough, Doncaster Town march on

Andrew Haywood struck an unbeaten century as promotion-chasing Warmsworth returned to winning ways in Division One of the South Yorkshire League.

Haywood and Rhys Mann featured in an opening partnership of 200 against Norton Woodseats.

Mann was out for 98, including 16 fours, but Haywood went on to reach 114 not out, including four fours and eight sixes.

Warmsworth posted 261-4 from their allotted overs.

The total proved to be out of Woodseats’ reach as they were all out for 170 in response.

Josh Matthews took 4-54 and Richard Marshall claimed 4-57.

Second-placed Sprotbrough still have a nine-point cushion over Warmsworth after a six wicket win against Barnsley B - earned with just two balls to spare.

Lewis Pike’s 98 was the highlight of Barnsley’s 221 all out. Robert Edmundson took 5-57 and was ably supported by Charlie Kaye with 3-41.

Richard Belk then carried his bat for a superb 117 not out as the hosts chased down their target. Skipper Ash Ward also made 54.

Doncaster Town, seeking an immediate return to the Yorkshire League, are top of the South Yorkshire League Championship at the halfway point of the season.

They won by five wickets at Collegiate B with skipper Luke Townsend (5-27) instrumental in the home side’s demise.

Graeme Attenborough also claimed 4-19 as Collegiate reached just 94 all out.

Doncaster needed five wickets and 33 from Duncan Heath to reach their target.

Conisbrough remain in the promotion frame after winning by just three runs for a second successive week.

Sri Lankan Nisala Gamage produced another classy innings, finishing on 67, as Kexborough restricted the hosts to 150-8.

Gamage then took control with the ball, snaring 6-56, as Conisbrough completed a narrow win. Oliver Jackson also chipped in with 3-39.

Third-placed Wath faltered in their chase of the top two as they were beaten by six wickets by Elsecar at Moor Road.

Jonathan Plater top scored with 35 but the home side’s 151-9 posed few problems for the visitors.