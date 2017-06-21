South Yorkshire League round-up: Doncaster Town go into top two clash on a high, Conisbrough continue good form, Sprotbrough move into second spot

James Ward struck an unbeaten 103 to guide Doncaster Town to a comfortable seven wicket win at home to Kexborough.

Ward guided Doncaster, who travel to Championship title rivals Whiston PC on Saturday, past the visitors’ 188-6 with 5.4 overs to spare.

Paul Van Den Heuvel also made 33.

Conisbrough continued their excellent form by overwhelming Houghton Main by 164 runs.

Stalwart Gary Strephan smashed his was to 142 off 105 balls, including 12 fours and ten sixes, as the hosts reached 291-9. Oliver Jackson offered good support with 59.

Main struggled from the off. Khurram Javed top scored with 30 but they could only muster 127 all out.

Nisala Gamage (3-61), Jackson (3-16) and Imran Zafar (3-24) impressed with the ball.

Skipper Rob Barlow was man of the match as Wath won at Rotherham Town by one wicket to stay in touch with the leaders.

Barlow snared 7-49 to help restrict Town to 191 all out.

He then made 56 but Wath had to rely on their last two batsmen, Jack Whitlam (35no) and Jonathan Hays (19no), to see them home on the penultimate ball.

Sprotbrough moved into the top two in Division One with an 81-run win at home to Aston Hall B.

Adam Kay (43), Ben Lyons (43) and Nick Boxall (33) helped the hosts reach 202 all out.

Jake Wigney (4-36) and Robert Edmundson (4-34) starred as the visitors replied with 121.

Warmsworth lost by 40 runs at home to leaders Rockingham. In reply to 249-9, skipper Liam Marshall (32), Dominic McGough (42) and Jack Rogers (48) dug in but the innings closed at 209 all out.