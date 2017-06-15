South Yorkshire League round-up: Consibrough claim third straight win, Doncaster Town suffer shock defeat

Conisbrough notched their third successive victory with a convincing six wicket triumph at Thorncliffe.

The Doncaster club’s sudden improvement has seen them move from bottom spot to fourth in the Championship table in just three weeks.

Thorncliffe batted first and stumper Michael Denton scored 34 in their total of 132 all out. Jonathan Redfern, with 4-34, and Gary Strephan, 4-43, did the damage.

Conisbrough eased their way to victory for the loss of four wickets in 25 overs. Amit Kundra opened with 44, while Oliver Whittaker took 3-30.

Doncaster Town slipped five points behind leaders Whiston Parish Church after suffering a surprise defeat at lowly Houghton Main.

Main batted first and opener Ian Simon scored 31 as they struggled to 107 all out.

Duncan Heath took his wickets tally to over 30 with another good return of 4-32.

In reply Doncaster’s first three batsmen were back in the pavilion with the score on just five.

Samuel Rowley improved events with 32 but the wickets continued to fall and his demise came at 76-8.

James Davies made a last-ditch attempt to secure victory with 20 but he became the final wicket to fall with Doncaster at 104, short by three runs.

Simon claimed 4-36 and Michael Bates took 3-22.

Wath are eyeing a promotion position after they moved within seven points of Doncaster courtesy an emphatic victory over Collegiate B at Moor Road.

Tom Hancock (50) top scored in Collegiate’s 114 all out as Davies Mace took 3-32 and Damian De Vos claimed 3-19.

Wath raced to victory for the loss of three wickets in 27.5 overs. James Barnard was 31 not out.

Second-placed Sprotbrough maintained their Division One promotion challenge with a narrow victory over Upper Haugh at Melton Road.

The hosts batted first and set the target at 206, losing eight wickets in the process. Skipper Ashley Ward opened with 34, Charlie Kaye added 40 and Jonathan Scaife was 31 not out.

Paul Pendle took 3-45 and Tom Arnold 3-49.

Pendle then started Upper Haugh’s chase with an excellent 66, including 10 fours and two sixes.

Daniel Jefferies contributed 54 and in an exciting conclusion the visitors’ innings closed with a run out on the final ball with the score on 199.

Jake Wigney took 3-53.

Warmsworth are still breathing down Sprotbrough’s neck after beating Wakefield Thornes B.

The prolific Rhys Mann is having a season to remember and he struck 13 fours in his 68 to take him past 500 runs for the season.

Liam Marshall added 30 and Ryan Pearson 40 as Warmsworth reached 227-7.

Opener Sam Storr scored 41 and skipper Brad Green added 38 but there was little else to offer and Wakefield were all out for 137.

Jack Rodgers took 4-39.

Mexborough remain in trouble in Division Two after failing to stop high-flying Oughtibridge.

Rafique Hussain top scored with 36 for Mexborough but they could only muster 139 all out in response to the home side’s 222-9.

Doncaster Town B dropped to fourth in Division Three after losing by four wickets to leaders Thorpe Hesley HG.

Skipper Kirk Bennett opened with 33 and Nick Morley made 43 in Town’s total of 131-9.

Ashir Tanveer then claimed 4-19 but the visitors reached their target in 41.1 overs.

Doncaster Town C had better luck in Division Five as a 57-run victory at Whiston Forge took them top of the table.

Paul Goodwin struck 80 and Neil Harris added 34 in Town’s total of 166-7.

Harry Zuurbier took 4-17 and George Fisher 3-26 to restrict the hosts to 109 all out.