South Yorkshire League: Doncaster Town have Thorncliffe in a spin

Doncaster Town made a winning start in the South Yorkshire League Championship as they eased to a 90-run victory at newly-promoted Thorncliffe.

Town batted first and reached 185 all out with Graham Attenborough scoring 50 and Charlie Kaye 31.

Thorncliffe were 42-1 before spinners Duncan Heath and skipper Luke Townsend waltzed through the rest of Thorncliffe’s defence to bowl them out for 95.

Heath dominated proceedings with 6-23 and Townsend took 3-32.

Conisbrough won by 77 runs at home to Darfield.

Skipper Gary Strephan (40) and Travis Cresswell (32) held the middle of Conisbrough’s innings together and helped post a total of 158 all out.

In reply Darfield collapsed to 81 all out, with Conisbrough’s new Sri Lankan Nisala Gamage collecting 4-33 and Ben Scott 4-35.

Jonathan Scaife inspired Sprotbrough to a three wicket win at home to Shiregreen in Division One.

Tim Braithwaite (5-52) and Scaife (3-25) restricted the visitors to 188 all out.

Scaife (57) and Gordon Laidlaw (35) then scored important runs to help their team home.

Newly-promoted Warmsworth ran out convincing winners at home to Barnsley Woolley B.

New signings Todd Saxleby (84), Rhys Mann (67) and skipper Liam Marshall (50) saw the hosts post an impressive 273-6 before Tommy Hyde snared 6-28 in Barnsley’s reply of 91 all out.