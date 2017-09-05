South Yorkshire League: Doncaster Town close in on trophy double

Doncaster Town hope to complete a trophy double this weekend.

Luke Townsend’s side beat Whiston Parish Church to win the Yorkshire Council Championship play-offs at Elsecar on Sunday.

On Saturday they could seal the Championship league title against the same opposition at Town Field.

Already promoted Doncaster, who will be back in the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League next season, require two points from their final two games to be crowned champions.

They secured victory in their latest league outing at Kexborough thanks in no small part to James Ward (79) and Sam Rowley (55) who starred in a 126-run partnership.

Town closed on 218-9 and, despite a decent effort in reply, the hosts fell 45 runs short as they were restricted to 173-8.

Duncan Heath took 3-51 and Graeme Attenborough claimed 3-23.

Doncaster completed an excellent weekend with a 36-run victory over Whiston in the Council cup final.

Paul Van Den Heuvel (60) and Rowley (38) top scored in Town’s 201-9.

Whiston, who themselves require two points this weekend to seal promotion, could only manage 165 all out.

Alex Gosney snared 4-25 and Heath again chipped in with 3-54.

Conisbrough crashed to an eight wicket defeat at relegation threatened Houghton Main.

The Doncaster club had smashed 367 with the bat the previous week but were skittled for 95 at Middlecliffe.

Ian Simon struck eight fours and three sixes, reaching 67 not out in 47 balls, as the hosts eased to victory.

Wath went down by three wickets at home to Rotherham Town, who confirmed their Championship status as a result.

Damian De Vos hit an excellent 94, supported by Jonathan Plater with 35, in Wath’s total of 197-8.

Luke Staveley (45) and Scott Hibbett (50no) led Rotherham to victory.