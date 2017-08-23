South Yorkshire League: Doncaster Town champagne on ice after defeat to Elsecar

Championship leaders Doncaster Town still require two wins from their final four matches to be certain of sealing promotion back to the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League after losing at third-placed Elsecar.

However, victory at home to bottom side Houghton Main on Saturday may be enough for Town if Elsecar are defeated at fellow promotion chasers Whiston Parish Church.

Victory at Armroyd Lane could have clinched promotion for Town but Peter Hatfield (89), Paul Cummins (60) and Ainsley Swallow (54) helped Elsecar post a sizeable 249-6 in an innings reduced to 46 overs.

Weather interventions saw Doncaster’s target revised to 187 via the Duckworth Lewis Stern method.

Sam Rowley was unbeaten on 56 at the close and James Ward scored 39 but Town finished on 161-4.

Fourth placed Conisbrough’s promotion hopes are over and they lost by 51 runs at relegation threatened Rotherham Town.

Oliver Jackson proved to be Conisbrough’s best bowler, with an analysis of 4-38, when Rotherham batted first and reached 196-9 - a total which included 50 extras.

Conisbrough have been blighted by batting inconsistencies this season and Saturday proved to be another example, as only skipper Jonathan Redfern (29) and Josh Whittaker (25) made 20-plus.

Irfan Mirza (3-43), Shoaib Yasin (3-36) and Jamie Carrington (4-37) captured all ten wickets to see Conisbrough all out for 145.

Wath went down by seven wickets to another team battling to avoid the drop, Hallam. Neil Mountjoy (5-17) and Jamie Stone (4-25) reduced Wath to 108 all out.