South Yorkshire League: Championship pacesetters Doncaster Town edge past Elsecar

Doncaster Town continue to lead the way at the top of the South Yorkshire League Championship - tied for the lead with Whiston PC - after a hard earned win at home to Elsecar.

The visitors batted first and Paul Cummins (45) and Ainsley Swallow (42) added 85 runs for the second wicket.

There was little to follow this, however, and the Elsecar innings closed at 154-6. Skipper Luke Townsend and Sam Rowley took two wickets apiece.

Town’s innings opened with 27 from Paul Van Den Heuvel and Graeme Attenborough contributed 44.

Rowley brought events to a conclusion with a boundary off the fourth ball of the final over and Doncaster won with three wickets to spare. Rowley was 37 not out at the close, while Cummins took 3-46.

Wath moved into third place after defeating Hallam B at Sandygate.

Matthew Godden scored 38, Stuart Menzies 64 and Matthew Davies stayed to the conclusion with 37 not out as Hallam set the target at 194. Damian De Vos took 3-37.

An excellent innings from Wath captain Rob Barlow saw his side to victory with seven wickets to spare.

He combined with South African De Vos in a partnership of 117 for the second wicket.

Barlow scored 10 fours and four sixes in reaching 105 from 90 balls. De Vos’s contribution was 48.

Conisbrough eased past Rotherham Town by nine wickets at St Peter’s Drive.

Jonathan Redfern finished Rotherham’s innings off and claimed 4-4 as the visitors slid to 110 all out.

Amit Kundra retired on 43 and Nisala Gamage was 42 not out when the winning runs were scored.

Sprotbrough leapfrogged previously unbeaten Warmsworth into second spot in Division One after beating their Doncaster neighbours by 60 runs.

Sprotbrough batted first and stumper Alan Kay scored 42 as they raised a total of 243 all out. Dominic McGough bowled well to record 5-65.

Rhys Mann continued his excellent form this season to reach 70 for Warmsworth.

But the other batsmen failed to make a significant contribution and Warmsworth were 183-9 at the close. Robert Edmundson took 4-45.