Pontefract League round-up: Rossington Main pull off great escape - and relegate Hatfield Main

Rossington Main pulled off a great escape on the final day of the Division One season - and relegated Hatfield Main in the process.

Rossington had to win at mid-table Frickley Athletic and hope that Hatfield lost at Fairburn to overturn an 11-point deficit.

They kept their end of the bargain with a 47-run win at Frickley. And a crushing 193-run defeat for Hatfield saw them slip through the relegation trapdoor.

Greg Mann was the star of the show for Rossington with a brilliant innings of 106. He was supported by Pete Mawdsley (33) and Amjad Ali (31) in a total of 204-5.

Chris Smith came on as second change for Rossington to take 6-31 and send the home side spiralling to 157 all out.

Hatfield knew they were up against it after Fairburn declared on 239-8, thanks in the main to 101 from Craig Piggott. Kevin Marshall and Ellis Pattison each claimed three wickets apiece for Town.

Hatfield’s hopes of securing some potentially vital batting bonus points were blown away as they collapsed to 46 all out - and will now join Barnby Dun in Division Two next season.

Barnby’s disappointing season ended on a low note as they were bowled out for 57 at Ackworth and lost by nine wickets.

Askern Welfare signed off with a four wicket win at home to Old Sharlston, while Hooton Pagnell went down by three wickets at Streethouse.

Brodsworth Main clinched the Division Two title with victory at home to Featherstone Town.