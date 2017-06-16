Pontefract League round-up: In-form Rossington Main up to sixth in Division One

Rossington Main continued their rise up Division One with an 82-run victory at home to Hooton Pagnell.

Main’s third straight win saw them go sixth in the table and leapfrog their opponents in the process.

Greg Mann continued his good form with the bat, top scoring with 41 in Main’s 185-8. Opener Dinuka Madapatha also contributed 39.

Joshua John claimed 4-53 for the visitors.

Luke Lodge (27) and Scott Exley (37) got Hooton off to a decent start.

However, the introduction of Madapatha changed the game as he bowled Exley and ripped through the bottom order to claim 6-13 in 6.4 overs as Hooton collapsed to 103 all out.

Bottom side Barnby Dun gave a good account of themselves at high flying Old Sharlston but went down by four wickets.

Suliman Ahmad (57) and Sam Millward (36) were the mainstays of the Doncaster club’s 182-9 in 46 overs.

Thomas Webster and Idris Khan both claimed two wickets but the home side reached their target for the loss of six wickets in 40.2 overs.

Askern Welfare are also in the drop zone following a two wicket defeat at home to South Kirkby.

Sachira Madapatha (65no), Andrew O’Grady (48) and David Longley (35) helped Askern post a very respectable 212-7.

Madapatha (3-73) and Andrew Lunn (3-30) then made like difficult for the visitors but they reached their target for the loss of eight wickets with just five balls to spare.

Hatfield Town lie just outside the drop zone after a five wicket defeat to title chasing West Bretton.

Tailender Kevin Marshall hit 51 not out to see Town up to 178 all out.

Marshall then claimed 3-27 with the ball but his efforts proved to be in vain as West Bretton won by five wickets.

Division Two leaders Brodsworth Main were frustrated by the rain as their clash at Stainborough became a victim of the wet weather.